A 39-year-old Montana man was arrested this week for slamming a 13-year-old child’s head into the ground because the child wouldn’t take off his hat during the National Anthem at a rodeo. The man’s lawyers claim that he attacked the boy because “Trump told him to,” and that tells you everything you need to know about the President’s rhetoric. The child has a fractured skull and a concussion as a result of the attack. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.