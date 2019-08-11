Former Republican Representative David Jolly has some advice for the American public: Vote every single Republican out of office in the next election. Jolly didn’t mince words during an interview earlier this week where he made those comments, and he’s 100% correct about how to fix this country. Republicans are standing in the way of progress on so many issues, and the only way to move forward is to leave them behind. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Former Republican member of the US House of Representatives, David Jolly went on MSNBC earlier this week to tell us that time is up for the Republican Party and that if we want to have any real change in this country on issues that matter, for example, gun control, then it’s time to vote them out. But not just in the sense of yeah, we got to vote them out. No, David Jolly, who again was a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the state of Florida had this to say, if this is the issue that informs your ideology as a voter, the strength to draw in this moment is to commit to beating Republicans. Beat him, beat every single one of them, even the safe ones in the house, beat him, beat him in the Senate, take back the Senate. So this former Republican lawmakers out there understanding that Republicans in the House, Republicans in the Senate and Republicans in the White House aren’t going to let this country move forward and enact the laws that we need to enact.

Now Jolly specifically here is talking about the issue of gun control, but it applies to everything. Folks. Think about student loan forgiveness, Debt Free College, Medicare for all action on climate change. You can plug in your own issue into David Jolly statement here where he says, if this is the issue that informs your ideology, it could be climate change, it could be Medicare for All or debt free college. His statement still rings true and that’s why I love this statement so much. It’s a choose your own adventure, reason to beat every single republican because they are the ones holding this country back from progress holding us back from true greatness, holding us back from being a country that actually gives a damn about the person next to you. We know Republicans don’t. They don’t care if you don’t have enough money to help fund their campaign, they don’t care about you and they’re not going to going to enact legislation that is going to benefit you. Think about this long and hard folks as we get into the election, as things heat up because they’re heating up more and more every day in your lifetime, what policy have the Republican’s and acted that has benefited you?

I am not kidding when I say that. As someone born in the 1980s in my lifetime, I can’t think of a single policy that Republicans enacted that I have benefited from. Deregulation hurts us all. Busting up the unions, hurts all our wages, even if we’re not in a union, cutting taxes for the wealthy, that’s never applied to me or my family at all. Not even close. What else have they done? What have they done for you? What have they done about the problems facing this country? Maybe it’s not even about you personally. What have they done to help this country move forward instead of backwards? Right now we’re going backwards on climate change. We’re going backwards on gun control. We’re going backwards on healthcare, on college, you name it. We’re moving backwards and it’s because of the Republicans. So take David Jolly’s advice, beat them, beat every single one of them. Because if you want any real progress in this country, you’ll never get it. If Republicans have even the slightest bit of power in Washington DC.