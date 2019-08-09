After a week of hate-filled rants, Tucker Carlson announced that he was taking a vacation for the remainder of this week, possibly even longer. Fox News claims that this vacation had been in the works for a while, but the network has a clear pattern of sending hosts on “vacations” when things start heating up. And considering the fact that Tucker’s show is hemorrhaging advertisers, it is safe to say that his seat is pretty hot right now. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.