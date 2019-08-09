After a week of hate-filled rants, Tucker Carlson announced that he was taking a vacation for the remainder of this week, possibly even longer. Fox News claims that this vacation had been in the works for a while, but the network has a clear pattern of sending hosts on “vacations” when things start heating up. And considering the fact that Tucker’s show is hemorrhaging advertisers, it is safe to say that his seat is pretty hot right now. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

