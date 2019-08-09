Welcome to Ring of Fire Radio, I’m Sam Seder

on today’s show…

Matt Gertz, from Media Matters, joins us to explain why you didn’t need to read the El Paso Shooter’s Manifesto, you could have just turned on Fox News.

Investigative Journalist, David Dayen, will be here to discuss why Democrats are ignoring the power of the Hospital Industry.

Heather “Digby” Partonfrom Salonjoin me to analyze all the news from this week.

And we’ll begin a new interview series on this week’s show where we speak to candidates who are running on progressive values, against incumbents throughout the country. Our first interview will be with Shahid Buttar who is looking to unseat Nancy Pelosi in California’s 12thDistrict.

Don’t forget, you can go to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.