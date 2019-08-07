Via America’s LawyerMike Papantonio is joined by RT correspondent Brigida Santos to discuss a cover-up by the state of Alabama, which has known for a decade that manufacturing giant 3M had been dumping potentially-toxic FBSA chemicals into the Tennessee River. Plus, legal journalist Mollye Barrows joins Mike Papantonio to talk about a lawsuit filed by a former Scientologist against the Church and its leader, David Miscavige. The plaintiff alleges the Church of Scientology engages in forced labor, harassment, and human trafficking.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

