Via America’s LawyerMike Papantonio and Truth In Media’s investigative journalist Ben Swann examine the revolving door phenomenon between the FDA and pharmaceutical companies. The government has capped funding for the FDA, meaning capped salaries for regulators working there. Drug companies are capitalizing on this by offering MASSIVE salaries as a means of buying influence among FDA staff responsible for approving new drugs in an all-out bidding war. Also, less than 24 hours after it was revealed that Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, was creating a new cryptocurrency called Libra, members of Congress immediately began calling for hearings on the issue. Mike Papantonio explains more.

Mike Papantonio
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

