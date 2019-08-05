The fracking industry has gone on the attack against groups that speak out about the dangers of the dirty energy process. Ring of Fire’s Mike Papantonio and Farron Cousins discuss this.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: This segment, I love this segment, they’re going, you know, the frackers are going after NRDC. The frackers went after RT. These idiots, the only way I can describe them is idiots. They are DNC, drink the Kool-Aid, RT’s bad, it’s propaganda. The propaganda, the propaganda that we’re talking about according to the people who actually wrote the report on why RT ought to have to register as an agent. The propaganda is that RT, Me, Farron, talked about, talked about fracking and the frackers weren’t happy about that. Therefore, they got their politicians to put pressure on the, you know, for, for RT to have to register as a foreign agent.

The same thing is now happening with the biggest environmental advocacy group in the world, NRDC. They’re being attacked because they’re attacking frackers. Exactly the same language. It’s about climate change. Only what they’re saying about them. It’s not about Russia, it’s about the communist China now. They have to register as an agent for communist China.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: So you idiots. I can’t help it say it, who write me and say, why are you doing, you know, why are you doing this propaganda show on America’s Lawyer? Really? That’s the propaganda I’m being accused of, of, of engaging is attacking the frackers. Doesn’t have anything to do with Hillary. Doesn’t have anything to do with, you know, with Internet being hacked. It has to do with politicians who are lined up behind the frackers, came after RT and made RT register as a foreign agent because in their words, these, correct me if I’m wrong, the exact words, because we talked about frackers and we talked, we supported the occupy America.

Farron Cousins: Occupy Wall Street.

Mike Papantonio: Occupy Wall Street program.

Farron Cousins: Well, well here…

Mike Papantonio: If you, if you don’t believe it, look it up. So don’t, do not send me, why are you on RT? It’s idiot talk. I’m on RT because we get to tell stories that are important stories.

Farron Cousins: Well I have to add to that, because you mentioned the DNC, it was not just the Democrats here. The Republicans took it one step further. They added into the 20, 2018 defense authorization bill that any provider carrying RT or Sputnik, those are the words either of those networks. Can now legally drop them regardless of your contract, regardless of what agreement you’ve made, and never face and legal…

Mike Papantonio: And I want to be clear about it. Was there any justification except the discussion about fracking and Occupy Wall Street?

Farron Cousins: Absolutely not. But this is, this is a multipronged attack on them.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, but these, these doofus’ that write, oh Pap, I can’t believe you’re doing RT. They simply don’t take the time to understand. They, they become, they look so stupid because they don’t take the time to actually look and see what that was all about.

Farron Cousins: Well, and the cases that we’ve talked about on America’s Lawyer, none of it has to do with politics. It’s all information that consumers need to be aware of.

Mike Papantonio: It’s, it’s consumer kind of reporting.