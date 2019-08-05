Via America’s Lawyer: The wait is over for people who had their data leaked by Equifax and those who were affected by the data breach can submit their information to receive a check for $125. Farron Cousins fills in for Mike Papantonio on this episode of America’s Lawyer.

Transcript:

And finally tonight, some good news. The wait is over for people who had their data leaked by Equifax and those who were affected by the data breach can submit their information to receive a check for $125. While there is criticism about the size of the settlement, when compared to the number of people affected, which was roughly 147 million Americans, the fact of the matter is that major settlements like this are rare and there is money waiting to be sent out right now. And if you aren’t sure if you qualify for the settlement, just go online to equifaxbreachsettlement.com enter your information. That site’s going to tell you if your data was leaked and then how to claim your part of the settlement.

