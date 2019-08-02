Welcome to Ring of Fire Radio, I’m Sam Seder

on today’s show…

Esquire Magazine’s, Charlie Pierce,will explain why Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, doesn’t understand the concept of leverage, nor is he in any sense a wartime consigliere, when it comes to the latest bipartisan budget deal.

Anne Clothier, from No Olympics L.A., will join us to discuss why her organization’s goal is to stop the 2028 Olympics hosted in the City of Angels.

Daniel Aldana Cohen, from the University of Pennsylvania, will explain how we tackle the climate and a housing crisiswith a Green New Deal for Housing.

And, Heather “Digby” Partonfrom Salonjoin me to analyze all the news from this week.

