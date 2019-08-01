Donald Trump doesn’t seem to understand the fact that the more he attacks prominent African Americans, the more he’s going to be called a racist. And that is a label that is 100% accurate. The President always reserves his harshest attacks for people of color, and this is no coincidence. We have to start calling it what it is, and it is clearly racism. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Yesterday morning, Donald Trump got on Twitter as he always does in the morning and wanted to let us know that he is definitely 100% not a racist. And he did that by attacking a black man, specifically CNN’s Don Lemon, who the night before on Tuesday evening had asked the Democrats at that debate about Donald Trump’s racism. Well, Trump got furious because as Trump says, he is the least racist person anywhere on this planet today. And he defended himself by lashing out again at a black man. Here’s what Donald Trump’s tweeted out to.

“CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate “question” that I was a racist, when in fact I am “the least racist person in the world.” Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair,…..”

And for some reason the least racist person in the world is in quotation marks, I don’t know if he’s quoting himself if he’s wanting to trademark that phrase or whatever. But that was a very weird thing to do. Tweets continue.

“….or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that. No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes – and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath!”

And of course when he says that Don Lemon might be too dumb and then you put stupid, uh, in, in parentheses there, he’s actually explaining to us what the word dumb means. And to be honest, I feel like this is more directed at Trump’s base because they’re the ones who are too dumb, stupid to understand what the word dumb means. So he actually had to explain to these people what the word dumb meant in this context. But here’s the thing, man, you knew this all the time.

You always save your harshest criticisms and insults for people of color here in the United States, just like with Maxine waters, who you always call low IQ Maxine waters, you’ll always seem to love to question and insult the intelligence of African Americans. This is not a coincidence. All right? This is a developed in established pattern of behavior on behalf of the president of the United States, and it can accurately be described with one word racism. That is what this is folks. It’s not racially charged language. It’s not questionable statements. This is just good old fashioned white boy racism coming from the Oval Office, from the president of the United States. There is no denying it. There is no white washing it. There is no sanitizing it. The president of the United States is a racist.