Via America’s Lawyer: Trial Magazines Editor Farron Cousins joins Mike Papantonio to walk us through allegations that Epstein had actually sexually abused victims DURING his Florida jail sentence. His “sweetheart deal” brokered by U.S. labor secretary Alex Acosta had granted Epstein generous work leave from county prison, allowing him up to 12 hours a day unmonitored. Then, legal journalist Mollye Barrows talks about the closing of Eric Garner’s case, stemming from his death by chokehold back in 2014 and NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo, who will not end up being charged by federal prosecutors for misconduct on the job.

Mike Papantonio
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

