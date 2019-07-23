Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio sits down with author and attorney Carissa Phelps to talk about the implications the latest Jeffrey Epstein case has on conversations about sex slavery nationwide. She is herself a survivor of human trafficking from a young age and has spent her career bringing grim realities behind the revolting practice to the forefront. Trial Magazines Editor Farron Cousins joins Mike Papantonio to break down the nightmare in court Jeffrey Epstein is facing with regard to his request for bail and house arrest. Investigators have found his exorbitant assets to include mounds of diamonds, heaps of cash, and a falsified passport, but have Epstein’s gratuitous access to finances finally met their bitter end in a court of law?

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

