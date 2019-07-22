Via America’s Lawyer: RT correspondent Brigida Santos joins Mike Papantonio to talk shop about Huawei and its lawsuit against the U.S. government, which alleges the federal blacklisting of the Chinese telecomm giant is unjustified, even unconstitutional. Then, legal journalist Mollye Barrows joins Mike Papantonio to shine a spotlight on two New Jersey superior court judges that failed to deliver justice in cases involving rape of a minor. Just what led to their decisions not to try the perpetrators as adults?