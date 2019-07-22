Via America’s Lawyer: RT correspondent Brigida Santos joins Mike Papantonio to talk shop about Huawei and its lawsuit against the U.S. government, which alleges the federal blacklisting of the Chinese telecomm giant is unjustified, even unconstitutional. Then, legal journalist Mollye Barrows joins Mike Papantonio to shine a spotlight on two New Jersey superior court judges that failed to deliver justice in cases involving rape of a minor. Just what led to their decisions not to try the perpetrators as adults?

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

