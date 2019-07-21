Via America’s Lawyer: Radio Host and Author Thom Hartmann joins Mike Papantonio to walk us through the genesis of our Constitution’s second amendment. He lays out concerns expressed by our founding fathers, and how today’s gun violence is inspiring activism to combat the stranglehold gun lobbyists continue to have on Capitol Hill. Also, legal journalist Mollye Barrows talks about the gruesome reality of modern-day slavery and sex trafficking, which targets millions of women and children worldwide each year.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR