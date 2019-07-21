Via America’s Lawyer: Radio Host and Author Thom Hartmann joins Mike Papantonio to walk us through the genesis of our Constitution’s second amendment. He lays out concerns expressed by our founding fathers, and how today’s gun violence is inspiring activism to combat the stranglehold gun lobbyists continue to have on Capitol Hill. Also, legal journalist Mollye Barrows talks about the gruesome reality of modern-day slavery and sex trafficking, which targets millions of women and children worldwide each year.