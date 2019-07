The US pays more for medical drugs that in any country in the world. Health in the US is all about making a profit and drug prices have increased dramatically since Trump become president. Drug makers can change whatever they want in the US, which is not the same in the rest of the world. Medicare must use any drugs, where they work or not – who knew this? Author of “Big Pharma, Big Greed,” Stephen Sheller joined Thom to update what is going on in the pharmaceutical industry.