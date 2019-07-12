It has been announced that ICE raids are set to begin on Sunday, and people have every right to know about their rights during these raids. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins goes over the legal rights of persons being searched, and provides detailed information about what people can do to protect themselves during these dark times.

It’s been announced that this coming Sunday, two days from right now, ICE is going to begin their raids going door to door in roughly 10 different cities in this country. A lot of them out in California, but they’re not all limited to California right now. We don’t even have a full comprehensive list of all the areas where this is going to take place, but we do know at the moment there are at least 2,000 migrants on ICE’s lists that they are targeting for these rates. So here’s what we’re going to do right now. Lots of groups of groups have been putting out information on what people need to do. If ICE comes knocking on your door, and that is exactly what this video is going to talk to you about. Share this widely, spread it out there as far and wide as you can because these are the facts, the legal rights, even for undocumented immigrants.

This is what you need to know. This information comes from a compilation of UnidosUS and the ACLU. And before I read this list, just want to point out there are multiple different links in the description of this video that contain the same information. The ACLU link has phone numbers for different organizations to call. If you find yourself being raided, if a loved one has been, if they show up at your door knocking, follow that link, get those numbers, write them down, keep them handy and make sure that you protect yourself.

Here’s the list of do’s and don’ts.

First and foremost, don’t open the door. I cannot come in unless you one, invite them in by opening the door or two, unless they have a signed warrant from a judge. If they do not have a warrant and you do not open the door, they cannot enter your home. End of story. Do not open your door. Do not be afraid to not open your door. You can ask if they have a warrant. If the answer is no, that’s it. That’s it. End of conversation. Don’t open the door. Lock it. Go about your day, but do not open that door. Do not let them men, unless they can show you a warrant, in which case they need to post it up against a window, slip it through a mail slot on the door, under the door, whatever it is. Don’t open the door.

Number two, remain silent. They can use anything that you say against you in this means not answering any of their questions. If they ask you, are you a legal citizen? Are you a legal immigrant? Do you have a green card? Are you here on a work visa? Are you here on a student visa? Don’t say a word. Not a single word. I know you may think that that’s counterintuitive and that it’s going to make these ICE agents more hostile, but everything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law, so it’s best to say nothing. If you have to say something, say, I will answer these questions when I have an attorney present. That’s it.

Number three, don’t sign a single thing that they give you no matter what. It is not one thing. If they try to hand you a piece of paper, it say, Hey, sign this saying we came here and didn’t find any undocumented immigrants. Do not sign it. Tell them that you refuse to sign anything without a lawyer present. Present. They cannot make you sign it. You do not have to sign it. Don’t sign anything.

[Number Four] Report and record. Report and record. Recording being the key thing there. Get out your cell phone and record people. Get badge numbers. Get names. If you can document the number of agents who showed up at the house, the vehicles they’re in, get the make and models. Get the license plate numbers. If you can get faces on video, get the audio recorded, keep the cameras rolling. That footage could end up saving your life and most importantly, as the ACLU points out, get a good attorney.

At the end of the day, they’re not going to stop. These raids are just the beginning. It’s going to keep happening, especially if they have success with it. Get a good attorney, fight for your rights and know your rights. Please. I encourage everyone, follow the links, get all of this information. Send it to as many people as you can tell them to do the same, and so on and so forth. Get this information out there because these rates are going to continue if this administration sees success from them. So let’s keep that success from becoming a reality.