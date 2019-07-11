Welcome to Ring of Fire Radio, I’m Sam Seder

on today’s show…

Author, Dina Srinivasan,will be here to explain how digital advertising markets really work.

Jeff Hauser, from The Revolving Door Project, joins us to discuss why Speaker Pelosi and Democratic Leadership aren’t that interested in impeaching Donald Trump.

SCOTUS Expert, Scott Lemieux, will be here to give us a rundown on all decisions made in this latest judicial session.

And, Heather “Digby” Partonfrom Salonjoin me to analyze all the news from this week.

