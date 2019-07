Mike Malloy produces a two-hour podcast that can be heard online Monday through Friday from 9P until 11P ET. His radio experience includes two 50,000 watt blow-torches: WSB-AM in Atlanta and WLS-AM in Chicago. He was one of the original hosts on Air America Radio, and he wrote and produced for CNN (1984-87) and CNN-International (2000). He is the only radio talk show host in America to have received the A.I.R (Achievement in Radio) Award in both Chicago and New York City, the nation’s number three and number one radio markets respectively.