Via America’s Lawyer: Host of Watching the Hawks Tyrel Ventura joins Mike Papantonio to discuss the reasons behind national security adviser John Bolton’s statements about Iran, which has raised U.S. Iran tensions to a new high. Then, Mike Papantonio is joined by investigate journalist Mollye Barrows to talk about how a City School District bus driver admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl, only to get a plea deal with no jail time. Also, federal judges in both Michigan and Ohio ruled that the respective state’s congressional maps had been grossly gerrymandered and that they would all have to be redrawn before 2020.