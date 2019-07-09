Did we learn anything from Chernobyl nuclear power disaster? Two nuclear power reactors being towed on a barge to a destination in the Arctic Ocean. If they break away from the towing craft, can you imagine what would happen? Why have we only just learned heard about this this nuclear power accident waiting to happen? Paul Gunter from Beyond Nuclear talks with Thom Hartmann about the consequences of an a nuclear accident at sea, the affects of nuclear materials on our wildlife and on ourselves and our planet. You couldn’t make this stuff up – could you?