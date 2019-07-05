AOC got angry at genocide and screamed at some working-class border patrol agents. Obviously, Republicans are concerned with what really matters like treating people like humans at the border, ensuring that children are specially cared for, and creating a sensible and humane asylum process. HAHA, yeah right. They’re concerned with AOC yelling over human rights violations. Benjamin Dixon talks about how Republicans regularly use “civility” to create a false-equivalence between AOC yelling and the genocide she was yelling over.
