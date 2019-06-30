“Right to Work” messaging from Republicans that is made to confuse you. Having a right to work, sounds great but these laws are actually made to stop you and your fellow workers from unionizing and collectively bargaining. Workers forming unions and collectively bargaining to get higher wages works so well for workers that the Republicans had to trick the public into voting against their interest. Labor Union leaders from around the country join Thom in Chicago to discus how to break down, the right to work for less laws popularized by Republicans.