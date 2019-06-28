Welcome to Ring of Fire Radio, I’m Sam Seder

on today’s show…

Natalie Shure, will be here to discuss why theprice of insulin has skyrocketedover the past decade.

Investigative Journalist, Naveena Sadasivam, joins us to discuss Koch Brother’s backed laws that criminalize protests against oil pipelines.

Eric Levitz, will stop by to lay out why Bernie Sander’s plan to cancel student debt isn’t perfect, and why he’s ok with that.

And, Heather “Digby” Partonfrom Salonjoin me to analyze all the big news stories from this week.

Don’t forget, you can go to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.