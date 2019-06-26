Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio is joined by legal and media analyst Lionel, to dive into an internal audit by the Department of Health and Human Services which details over 6,000 cases of nursing home abuse which went unreported in 2016, causing a spike in ER visits as well as Medicare expenditures which may very well have been preventable. Then, legal journalist Mollye Barrows on HBO’s new teen-centric series “Euphoria.” It’s already caused a stir over its graphic depiction of sex, violence, and addiction among Generation Z. Is this portrayal authentic, or intentionally provocative to keep more mature audiences riveted?

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

