Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio and Trial Magazines Editor Farron Cousins break down the virtual monopoly Amazon now enjoys, given that nearly HALF of all online purchases in the U.S. are now placed through its all-encompassing marketplace. Beyond online retail though, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has expanded the company’s reach to TV streaming, pharmaceuticals, and even brick-and-mortar stores. Plus, a new report showing that the Catholic Church has spent millions of dollars lobbying against the efforts to hold their own clergy members liable for molesting children.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR