Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio and Trial Magazines Editor Farron Cousins break down the virtual monopoly Amazon now enjoys, given that nearly HALF of all online purchases in the U.S. are now placed through its all-encompassing marketplace. Beyond online retail though, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has expanded the company’s reach to TV streaming, pharmaceuticals, and even brick-and-mortar stores. Plus, a new report showing that the Catholic Church has spent millions of dollars lobbying against the efforts to hold their own clergy members liable for molesting children.