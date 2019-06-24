During a recent interview with reporters from Time Magazine, Donald Trump freaked out when a photographer snapped a photo of the letter that Trump pulled out that was sent to him by Kim Jong Un. Trump threatened to have the reporter jailed for taking the photo because Trump had claimed that this part of the conversation was “off the record.” What is he hiding? We can only guess. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Donald Trump is a very secretive guy. We don’t get to take a look at his financial statements. We don’t get to see his W2’s. We don’t get to know about his high school and college grades. His transcript is medical records or really anything in this man’s life and as it turns out, even the love letter that he got from Kim Jong Un is also totally off limits to anyone here in the United States. And unfortunately a reporter for Time magazine recently found that out the hard way. See, Time magazine went into the Oval Office to interview Donald Trump. They had a reporter, they had a photographer. Everything was going great until a reporter tried to snap a photo of the letter that Kim Jong Un’s sent to Donald Trump because Donald Trump pulled it out once again like he typically does. I got this really nice letter here, all we’re such good friends and the photographer thought, oh, that’s a good to take a picture of it for, you know, for the article.

Trump freaked out on him, freaked out on him because according to Donald Trump, this part was off the record. He said it was off the record and here you are, mister crazy photograph, man, trying to take a picture of my letter. In fact, according to the transcript, this is exactly what Donald Trump had to say. Excuse me, under section two. Well, you can go to prison instead because if you use, if you use the photograph you took of the letter that I gave you confidentially, I didn’t give it to you to take photographs of it. So don’t play that game with me, man. The sass coming off that guy, right? I didn’t show you that letter so that you could take a picture of it. I don’t want you to know what’s in it. I don’t want the public to know what’s in it, which really only begs the question of what the Hell is Donald Trump trying to hide what is in that letter? I honestly had no interest in knowing what was in that letter until now and now. I desperately want to know what is in that letter. Is it? Oh yeah, we’re going to totally make the best agreement ever. XOXO, Kim Jong Un. No.

My bet is that Trump’s been talking to Kim Jong on about stuff he ought not be talking about, and it has nothing to do with politics or you know, nuclear codes or state secrets, whatever. I think Donald Trump has been trying to work out real estate deals with this man over in North Korea because that’s the only thing Donald Trump tends to talk about when he starts talking about North Korea, the beautiful real estate, the waterfront property, the investment opportunities. And I think that’s the kind of crap that was contained in that letter. Unfortunately, we may never know, and certainly that photographer and now knows better than to attempt to do their job because he got threatened with jail time for trying to take a picture during an interview with the president.